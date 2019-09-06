Climbing the Hill: New Legislators Are Sworn In

A new U.S. Congress opened in Washington on January 3 with a historic class of new legislators, many without political experience. The racially diverse class has set some records, including the most women elected to Congress, the first Native American and Muslim women, the first U.S. Army Green Beret. Voice of America is following the challenges these lawmakers will face in their first year. VOA's Carolyn Presutti introduces us to two new U.S. representatives who are "Climbing the Hill."