Coal-Centric Wyoming Aims to Lead on Carbon Capture

Scientists say the window is closing to save the planet from a climate catastrophe. While clean energy from the sun and wind are growing by leaps and bounds, fossil fuels still make up the vast majority of the world's energy. And experts say coal, oil and natural gas will likely continue to power the world for decades. That's why scientists are searching for ways to capture and lock up the carbon dioxide produced from burning fossil fuels. Some of the pioneering research is happening in Wyoming, where fossil fuels are a critical part of the economy. VOA's Steve Baragona has more.