Coal Declined in 2019, But Global CO2 Emissions Still Rose

Global carbon dioxide emissions rose by point-six percent this year, according to a new estimate. That's at a time when scientists say the world needs to sharply cut greenhouse gas emissions in order to stave off the worst of climate change. There was a glimpse of good news in the data, though. Burning coal for energy is the single largest source of CO2, and coal use declined a bit this year. Some experts say a global shift away from the dirty fuel is underway. VOA's Steve Baragona has more