Cold Weather, Snow Come Early to Some US States
November 12, 2019 12:40 AM
While many Americans celebrated Veterans Day Monday watching parades and basking in the autumn sun, residents across the Midwest spent much of the day clearing out snow. Two-thirds of the eastern states also were hit by unseasonably cold weather. Another arctic blast is expected to bring record-breaking low temperatures this week. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has this story.