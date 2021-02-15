Student Union

Columbia Scholarship Paves Path for Refugees

February 15, 2021 08:57 AM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 13 MB
540p | 17 MB
720p | 35 MB
1080p | 69 MB
Original | 86 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Columbia University in New York is providing scholarships to help students who have been displaced from their homelands due to war, violence, hunger and natural disasters. For VOA, Keith Kocinski reports from New York City on one woman’s journey from refugee to student at one of America’s most prominent universities.

Camera: Nick Jastrzebski & Keith Kocinski 
Producer: Ihar Tsikhanenka 
 

   

Default Author Profile
By
Keith Kocinski
Latest Episodes
Mon, 02/15/2021 - 09:24 AM
Entertainment Becomes Political as Politics Becomes Entertainment
Entertainment Becomes Political as Politics Becomes Entertainment
Mon, 02/15/2021 - 08:58 AM
Felt Red Roses Honor COVID Victims at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Thousands of Felt Red Roses Honor COVID Victims at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Mon, 02/15/2021 - 08:15 AM
With Alexey Navalny Behind Bars, Russia's Opposition Faces Uncertain Future
Participants form a human chain during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, his wife…
Mon, 02/15/2021 - 04:18 AM
I Got Vaccinated Against COVID: What’s Next? 
I Got Vaccinated Against COVID; What’s Next?    
Mon, 02/15/2021 - 04:01 AM
Politics Determines Legal Strategy for Impeachment Sides
Politics Determines Legal Strategy for Impeachment Sides