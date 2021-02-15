Columbia Scholarship Paves Path for Refugees
February 15, 2021 08:57 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Columbia University in New York is providing scholarships to help students who have been displaced from their homelands due to war, violence, hunger and natural disasters. For VOA, Keith Kocinski reports from New York City on one woman’s journey from refugee to student at one of America’s most prominent universities.
Camera: Nick Jastrzebski & Keith Kocinski
Producer: Ihar Tsikhanenka