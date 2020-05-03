COVID-19 Pandemic

Comedians Manage to Get Laughs During Pandemic Lockdowns

May 03, 2020 02:13 AM
With the coronavirus having closed nightclubs across the world, comedians are still managing to get the laughs from people on a pandemic lockdowns all over the world.   VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports on Hollywood's Laugh Factory and The Stand comedy club in Edinburgh. And she looks at a Japanese comedian who stormed the world with his hit  'Pineapple-pen,' is back with a new message: Wash your hands!

Mariama Diallo
Mariama Diallo
Sun, 05/03/2020 - 02:27
New Flashmob Has Americans Unpacking Christmas Lights
Sun, 05/03/2020 - 01:29
People Walk, Gather, Protest as Coronavirus Lockdowns Ease
Sat, 05/02/2020 - 20:16
Activists Concerned About Safety of Hindus, Sikhs in Afghanistan
Sat, 05/02/2020 - 15:43
He’s Back: Kim Jong Un Reappears — at Fertilizer Plant
Sat, 05/02/2020 - 01:50
FDA Approves Emergency Use of Remdesivir to Treat COVID-19
