Comic Books Explore Origin Stories of Democratic Candidates
March 06, 2020 02:17 AM
Super heroes have special powers. People who can get on the debate stage and raise enough money to run for president are considered super politicians and also have special powers. A comic book series called “Political Power” tells the stories of Democratic candidates running in the 2020 elections. While a few of them are no longer in the race, Democratic voters who did not or have not voted in a primary yet can read about the top contenders in the race to run against Trump. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.