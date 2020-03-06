Comic Books Explore Origin Stories of Democratic Candidates

Super heroes have special powers. People who can get on the debate stage and raise enough money to run for president are considered super politicians and also have special powers. A comic book series called “Political Power” tells the stories of Democratic candidates running in the 2020 elections. While a few of them are no longer in the race, Democratic voters who did not or have not voted in a primary yet can read about the top contenders in the race to run against Trump. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.