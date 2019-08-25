USA

Commemoration of 400th Anniversary of Slavery Brings Calls for Reflection, Unity

August 25, 2019 09:08 AM
Commemoration of 400th Anniversary of Slavery Brings Calls for Reflection, Unity
Africans and African Americans participating in events marking 400 years since the start of slavery in the United States say everyone must work harder to unite societies divided along racial and economic lines. VOA reporter Kennes Bwire reports from Norfolk, Virginia, where people gathered Saturday to observe the anniversary of the beginning of more than two centuries of slavery in English-speaking America.  *For more on the anniversary, check out our Special Page.

