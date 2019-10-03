Commemoration in Istanbul for Slain Journalist Jamal Khashoggi
October 3, 2019 01:40 AM
Commemoration in Istanbul for Slain Journalist Jamal Khashoggi video player.
In Turkey, a commemoration was held to mark the first anniversary of the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Khashoggi's slaying sparked widespread international condemnation of Saudi Arabia, and the calls for justice are continuing, as Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.