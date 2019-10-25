East Asia Pacific

Concern in South Korea Over Trump Cost-Sharing Demands

October 25, 2019 01:55 PM
Concern in South Korea Over Trump Cost-Sharing Demands video player.
The United States and South Korea this week held a fresh round of negotiations over how to split the cost of the 28,000 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea. The current deal expires at the end of the year, and U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly demanded a fivefold increase in how much Seoul pays. Some fear Trump’s demand could prompt an anti-U.S. backlash, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.

William Gallo
