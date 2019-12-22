USA

For Congress, 2019 Begins with Shutdown, Ends with Impeachment

December 22, 2019 04:13 AM
For Congress, 2019 Begins with Shutdown, Ends with Impeachment video player.
Embed
Link

2019 began with cheers at the U.S. Capitol as a record number of women as well as ethnic and religious minority members were sworn in as lawmakers. But, as 435 representatives and 100 senators got down to work, polarized politics regularly stalled progress in the politically-divided Congress, which ended the year consumed by the impeachment of President Donald Trump. VOA's Carolyn Presutti reports, even with impeachment proceedings, Congress ended the year with a sudden flurry of significant legislative action

Carolyn Presutti
Written By
Carolyn Presutti
Latest Episodes
Sun, 12/22/2019 - 04:10
Cut-Your-Own-Tree Farms Await Christmas
Cut-Your-Own-Tree Farms Await Christmas
Sun, 12/22/2019 - 02:59
NATO Leaders Turn Attention to Rising China Challenge
NATO Leaders Turn Attention to Rising China Challenge
Sun, 12/22/2019 - 02:50
From Homeless To Millionaire The Story of a Kurdish Pizza King
From Homeless to Millionaire: The Story of a Kurdish Pizza King
Sun, 12/22/2019 - 02:34
Skywalker Saga of 'Star Wars' a Lifelong Journey for Fans
Skywalker Saga of 'Star Wars' a Lifelong Journey for Fans
Sun, 12/22/2019 - 00:47
Star Wars Reporter's Notebook
Star Wars Reporter's Notebook