Congressional Democrats Investigate Trump COVID-19 Response
May 06, 2020 11:36 PM
U.S. lawmakers returning to Washington from their break are renewing their focus on how the Trump administration has responded to the coronavirus outbreak. President Trump blocked the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, from testifying before the Democratic-controlled US House Wednesday, even though he’s set to appear in the Republican-controlled US Senate next week. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on the political debate over the pandemic response.