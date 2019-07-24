Congresswoman Omar Rebukes Attacks on Her Loyalty to America

U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who has been the target of some of President Donald Trump's fiercest attacks, has called on supporters to confront racism and false accusations while at the same time remain focused on defeating Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Omar spoke to Muslim American democratic activists Tuesday as the president continued his attacks against Omar and three other Democratic congresswomen of color for what Trump has called their unpatriotic criticism of the U.S. More from VOA's Brian Padden.