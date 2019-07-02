USA

Conservation Group Saves Forests and Jobs

July 2, 2019
Forests are one of the planet's best defenses against climate change. But trees are worth more to most people as building material or firewood than as sponges for planet-warming carbon dioxide. Conservationists are working to find ways to make forests valuable while protecting the livelihoods of people who earn a living from them. In the Appalachian Mountains of the eastern United States, an environmental group recently bought 40,000 hectares of forest. But that will not mean an end to logging. VOA's Steve Baragona has a look.

