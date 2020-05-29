COVID-19 Pandemic

Contact Tracing Limits COVID 19 Cases in a Northern Indian State

May 29, 2020 10:54 AM
Like the rest of the country, India’s northern state of Himachal Pradesh is battling the coronavirus pandemic but it has kept the number of cases relatively low with the help of extensive contact tracing and a network of community health workers. The state is also working to address the social stigma that is becoming associated with the infection in India. Anjana Pasricha has this report

Anjana Pasricha
Anjana Pasricha
