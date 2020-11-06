2020 USA Votes

Control of the US Senate Comes Down to 2 Close Georgia Races

November 06, 2020 12:47 AM
The balance of power in the U.S. Congress will come down to just a few close races across the nation where votes are still being counted. As VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the race to control the U.S. Senate could stretch into next year.
Camera: Adam Greenbaum    Producers: Katherine Gypson and Jesse Oni

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
