USA

With Control of the White House and Congress, Democrats Have 2 Years to Enact Change

January 22, 2021 12:18 AM
The United States returns to a unified government this week as Joe Biden becomes the 46th president and Democrats take control of the U.S. Senate. With the U.S. House continuing under the Democratic party leadership of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden has an opportunity to enact big legislative changes. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
