A Conversation with Elaine Kamarck about US Election Results

Carol Castiel talks with government expert and Harvard professor, Elaine Kamarck, Director of the Center for Effective Public Management at the Brookings Institution, about the ramifications of the 2020 US presidential and congressional elections. Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner having garnered more than the needed 270 electoral college votes. Kamarck explains why Democrats, who continue to control the House of Representatives, nonetheless lost seats in the lower chamber and did not “flip” as many Senate seats as they had hoped.