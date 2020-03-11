Coral Reef Resilient to Climate Change Threatened by Tourists
Scientists are calling on UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) to declare a unique coral reef system off the Egyptian coast a Marine World Heritage Site. So far, the location has resisted the effects of climate change bleaching coral reefs around the world. But as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, experts say visitors are now threatening the reef’s existence.