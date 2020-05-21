Coronavirus Brings Crisis of Legitimacy for Iran’s Leaders
May 21, 2020 03:47 PM
Iran's government is facing a crisis of legitimacy over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to critics. Iran has recorded more than 120,000 cases and 7,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to scientists’ estimates. There are also concerns over gross human rights abuses during the outbreak, as Henry Ridgwell reports.
Producers: HenryRidgwell, Jonathan Spier