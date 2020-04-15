US Politics

Coronavirus Could Narrow Biden's Choices for Vice President

April 15, 2020 08:00 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

For Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for president, selecting a running mate during the coronavirus pandemic has taken on even greater importance. Biden had promised to name a female vice presidential nominee to run with him against President Donald Trump in the November presidential election - leading to speculation he might pick a woman senator.  But as VOA’s Brian Padden reports, experience such as a governor may possess may now matter more than political appeal.

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 17:02
Nigeria’s Displaced Camps Among Most Vulnerable to Coronavirus
Nigeria’s Displaced Camps Among Most Vulnerable to Coronavirus
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 14:56
Small Garment Factory In Northeast Iraq Now Makes Face Masks
Small Garment Factory In Northeast Iraq Now Makes Face Masks
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 14:39
Trump, Governors Debate Who Decides When America Returns to Work
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 11:42
South African Gynecologist on Front Lines in Battle Against Coronavirus
South African Gynecologist on the Front Lines in the Battle Against Coronavirus
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 11:44
Russia's 'Self Isolation' Offers Time to Take In the View
Russia's 'Self Isolation' Offers Time to Take In the View