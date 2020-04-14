Coronavirus Creates Nightmare for Spain’s Nursing Homes
Spain is following Italy in talking about scaling back coronavirus restrictions as its numbers start to recede. The nightmare is far from over in the country’s nursing homes, where the virus has claimed its largest percentage of victims. In this report from Barcelona narrated by Jon Spier, Alfonso Beato tells us Spain is shocked by reports that elderly coronavirus patients have been found dead in their beds and some facilities have been abandoned.