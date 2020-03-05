Coronavirus Fears Could Become Defining US Election Issue
The coronavirus threat has emerged as a political issue in the United States, with Democrats questioning President Donald Trump’s decisions and competence in responding to a potential epidemic that is taking a toll on the U.S. economy. VOA’s Brian Padden reports there are concerns that the spreading virus could disrupt the election itself, by restricting public gatherings at campaign rallies, political conventions and even voting sites.