US Politics

Coronavirus Fears Could Become Defining US Election Issue

March 05, 2020 08:28 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

The coronavirus threat has emerged as a political issue in the United States, with Democrats questioning President Donald Trump’s decisions and competence in responding to a potential epidemic that is taking a toll on the U.S. economy. VOA’s Brian Padden reports there are concerns that the spreading virus could disrupt the election itself, by restricting public gatherings at campaign rallies, political conventions and even voting sites.

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 16:37
Kenya’s Economy Hit by Coronavirus Despite No Confirmed Infections
Kenya's Economy Hit by Coronavirus Despite No Confirmed Infections
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 15:41
'Salmon for Stetsons': Britain Hopes US Trade Deal Will Pressure Europe
'Salmon for Stetsons': Britain Hopes US Trade Deal Will Pressure Europe
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 14:38
Bloomberg Ends Short, Expensive White House Bid
Bloomberg Ends Short, Expensive White House Bid
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 12:35
What's Old is Trendy at New York's ReFashion Week
New York's ReFashion Week Celebrates Sustainability
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 12:24
A Small Orphanage in Afghanistan Gives Hope to 50 Orphans
A Small Orphanage in Afghanistan Gives Hope to 50 Orphans