Coronavirus Fears in Turkey Lead to Empty Store Shelves, Soaring Prices
March 13, 2020 10:28 AM
Since the Turkish Health Ministry recently confirmed the country's first coronavirus case, people have been flocking to pharmacies, grocery stores, and other outlets to prepare for a potential nationwide pandemic. VOA’s Umut Colak in Istanbul, in collaboration with Murat Karabulut in Ankara, filed this report on the shortage of supplies like face masks and sanitizers, and the sudden price hikes on such items. Bezhan Hamdard narrates.