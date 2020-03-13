Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Fears in Turkey Lead to Empty Store Shelves, Soaring Prices

March 13, 2020 10:28 AM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Since the Turkish Health Ministry recently confirmed the country's first coronavirus case, people have been flocking to pharmacies, grocery stores, and other outlets to prepare for a potential nationwide pandemic. VOA’s Umut Colak in Istanbul, in collaboration with Murat Karabulut in Ankara, filed this report on the shortage of supplies like face masks and sanitizers, and the sudden price hikes on such items. Bezhan Hamdard narrates.

Default Author Profile
By
Umut Colak
Latest Episodes
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 10:06
Airports Turn Into Ghost Towns Amid Coronavirus Fears
Airports Turn Into Ghost Towns Amid Coronavirus Fears
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 00:31
Americans Rattled by Trump Feud with Democrats Over Coronavirus Response
Flanked by her security detail and aides, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to update reporters as lawmakers…
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 00:31
African Countries Take Preventive Measures to Keep the Coronavirus Out
African Countries Take Preventive Measures to Keep the Coronavirus Out
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 03:06
Are US Hospitals Ready for COVID-19? 
US Hospitals Get Ready For COVID-19
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 20:18
Europe Slams US Coronavirus Travel Ban as Financial Markets Plummet
Europe Slams US Coronavirus Travel Ban as Financial Markets Plummet