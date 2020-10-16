2020 USA Votes

Coronavirus Fuels Unprecedented Early Voting in US

October 16, 2020 08:17 AM
The US is seeing unprecedented numbers of voters who are choosing to cast ballots ahead of the November 3rd presidential election.  More than 14 million Americans have voted already, at least 10 times the norm at this point, and millions more are expected to do so before Election Day.  VOA’s Carolyn Presutti examines who is voting and how that could affect the outcome of the presidential election.

Camera: Miguel Amaya, Aleksandr Bergan   Producer: Miguel Amaya

Lesia Bakalets contributed to this report in Miami

Carolyn Presutti
By
Carolyn Presutti
