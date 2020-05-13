Coronavirus: Global Food Crisis

May 13, 2020 01:18 PM
360p | 93 MB
Embed
Download Audio
Download Transcript
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Dairy farmers are dumping millions of gallons of milk. Livestock is being slaughtered, but not for food. Coronavirus has broken the global food supply chain. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines its impact on feeding the world, especially the hungry, and possible solutions. Greta talks to former US Agriculture Secretary Ann Veneman and Maximo Torero from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. Also, locusts by the billions plague East Africa. Again. Air date: May 13, 2020.

New slate for Plugged in With Greta Van Susteren
By
Greta Van Susteren
Latest Episodes
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 13:07
Coronavirus National Security
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Coronavirus: National Security
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 11:12
Coronavirus: The New Normal
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Coronavirus: The New Normal
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 15:45
Coronavirus: Press Freedom
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren - Coronavirus: Press Freedom
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 11:37
Coronavirus: Faith & Religion
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren - Coronavirus: Faith & Religion
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 12:36
Coronavirus Cures & Care
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren - Coronavirus Cures & Care