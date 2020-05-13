Coronavirus: Global Food Crisis

Dairy farmers are dumping millions of gallons of milk. Livestock is being slaughtered, but not for food. Coronavirus has broken the global food supply chain. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines its impact on feeding the world, especially the hungry, and possible solutions. Greta talks to former US Agriculture Secretary Ann Veneman and Maximo Torero from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. Also, locusts by the billions plague East Africa. Again. Air date: May 13, 2020.