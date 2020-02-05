Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus' Impact on Global Economy Becoming a Worry

February 05, 2020 12:31 AM
With many Chinese cities on a virtual lockdown and businesses closed until next week at the earliest, there are growing concerns about coronavirus's impact on the global economy. On Tuesday, automaker Hyundai Motor said  it will suspend production in South Korea, its biggest manufacturing base, becoming the first major automaker to do so outside China due to disruption in the supply of parts resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.

Mariama Diallo
By
Mariama Diallo
