Coronavirus Infections Boom in Italy, Slow Down in China

The number of COVID-19 infections is soaring in Italy while it seems to be abating in China where it has originated. Italian authorities have quarantined some 16,000 people in the northern provinces in an effort to contain the spread of the new strain of coronavirus that causes respiratory problems. A number of countries have reported their first cases in the past few days. But Chinese officials said Sunday the number of its new cases has decreased. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.