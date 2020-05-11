Coronavirus Job losses to Worsen Nigeria's Unemployment Status, Experts Say
May 11, 2020
As many businesses reopen across Nigeria, workers are adjusting to the new reality created by the COVID-19 pandemic, including shorter work hours, pay cuts, and higher unemployment. Nigerian authorities expect the jobless rate this year to hit one-in-three while the International Monetary Fund says the economy will shrink by 3.4%. Timothy Obiezu looks at how those made unemployed are trying to cope.