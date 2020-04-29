Coronavirus: The New Normal

The United States and other countries hard hit by coronavirus are looking for ways to re-open their economies and get people back to work. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the challenges ahead to achieve a new normal way of life. Joining Greta is Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Science Officer for the Los Angeles Department of Public Health and Dr. Gail Saltz, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, Weill-Cornell Medical College. Air date: April 29, 2020.