Coronavirus: The New Normal

April 29, 2020 11:12 AM
360p | 89 MB
480p | 127 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

The United States and other countries hard hit by coronavirus are looking for ways to re-open their economies and get people back to work. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the challenges ahead to achieve a new normal way of life. Joining Greta is Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Science Officer for the Los Angeles Department of Public Health and Dr. Gail Saltz, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, Weill-Cornell Medical College. Air date: April 29, 2020.

New slate for Plugged in With Greta Van Susteren
By
Greta Van Susteren
Latest Episodes
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 15:45
Coronavirus: Press Freedom
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren - Coronavirus: Press Freedom
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 11:37
Coronavirus: Faith & Religion
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren - Coronavirus: Faith & Religion
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 12:36
Coronavirus Cures & Care
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren - Coronavirus Cures & Care
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:11
2020 Coronavirus Crisis 4-1-2020
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren - 2020 Coronavirus Crisis (4-1-20)
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 13:59
2020 Coronavirus Crisis
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren - 2020 Coronavirus Crisis