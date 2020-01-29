As Coronavirus Outbreak Expands, Airlines Suspend Flights to China

The World Health Organization will decide Thursday whether to designate the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, but countries are taking action. New travel warnings advise people to avoid nonessential travel to China, and airlines have begun suspending flights to cities in mainland China. For the millions of people now under lockdown in the outbreak zone, the immediate future remains uncertain. VOA’s Mariama Diallo has more. VOA's Tatiana Vorozhko also contributed to this report.