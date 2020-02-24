Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Pandemic Could Sicken Global Economy

February 24, 2020 09:13 PM
The growing spread of the coronavirus has rattled stock markets with indexes experiencing sharp losses in every continent. Authorities in China and other hard-hit countries have enforced lockdowns that have paralyzed production, interrupted supply chains, and disrupted tourism and other key service sectors. VOA's Ardita Dunellari examines risks to the global economy if the coronavirus becomes a pandemic, as some health experts fear it might.

