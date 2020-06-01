Middle East

Coronavirus Puts Israel’s Democratic Institutions to the Test

June 01, 2020 10:22 AM
Download File
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

In Israel, the Internal Security Service known as the Shin Bet has been tracking everyone’s cellphones for the past two months to determine who might have been in contact with coronavirus patients. Although some human rights groups have raised concerns about privacy, most Israelis support the measures, and the country’s supreme court has ruled to make sure the measures do not become permanent. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem.

Camera: Ricki Rosen  

Produced by: Barry Unger/Jon Spier 

Linda Gradstein
By
Linda Gradstein
Latest Episodes
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 21:18
Simmering Racial Tensions Reach Boiling Point as Unrest Consumes US
Simmering Racial Tensions Reach Boiling Point as Unrest Consumes US
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 18:27
2 Chinese Americans Use Art to Honor Frontline COVID Fighters
2 Chinese Americans Use Art to Honor Frontline COVID Fighters
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 06:12
Kenya Truck Drivers Lose Jobs Due to COVID-19 Restrictions
Kenya Truck Drivers Lose Jobs Due to COVID-19 Restrictions
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 15:57
NASA, SpaceX Make History With Successful ISS Docking
NASA, SpaceX Make History With Successful ISS Docking
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 00:58
As Summer Camps Debate Opening, Parents Look For Solutions
As Summer Camps Debate Opening, Parents Look For Solutions