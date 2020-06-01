Coronavirus Puts Israel’s Democratic Institutions to the Test

In Israel, the Internal Security Service known as the Shin Bet has been tracking everyone’s cellphones for the past two months to determine who might have been in contact with coronavirus patients. Although some human rights groups have raised concerns about privacy, most Israelis support the measures, and the country’s supreme court has ruled to make sure the measures do not become permanent. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem.

Camera: Ricki Rosen

Produced by: Barry Unger/Jon Spier