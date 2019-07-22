Science & Health

Could Being Distracted by Your Phone Cause Weight Gain?

July 22, 2019 03:12 AM
From mobile phones, tablets and laptop computers to all the different types of social media out there, modern day society as a whole is distracted in a way it never has before.  Scientists have noticed that as technology becomes more prevalent, people are also getting fatter.  VOA’s Elizabeth has the details on a Rice University study examining whether there is a link between technology habits and obesity.

