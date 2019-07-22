Could Being Distracted by Your Phone Cause Weight Gain?
July 22, 2019 03:12 AM
Could Being Distracted by Your Phone Cause Weight Gain? video player.
From mobile phones, tablets and laptop computers to all the different types of social media out there, modern day society as a whole is distracted in a way it never has before. Scientists have noticed that as technology becomes more prevalent, people are also getting fatter. VOA’s Elizabeth has the details on a Rice University study examining whether there is a link between technology habits and obesity.