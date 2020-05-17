As Countries Start Lifting COVID Quarantine, What Will New Normal Be Like?

As the U.S. and other countries slowly begin to lift strict COVID quarantine measures, some elements of pandemic life won’t be disappearing so soon. Masks and social distancing are here to stay, say experts, and while gyms and restaurants are reopening, their capacity will be cut in half. These and other measures will be part of the world’s new normal at least until a vaccine against COVID-19 is developed. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

Camera: Artyom Kokhan