Countries Step Up Border Measures to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus
February 17, 2020 05:08 AM
Countries around the world are introducing precautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus from infecting their citizens. Chinese officials on Sunday confirmed a total of 68,500 confirmed cases and 1,665 deaths from the virus. The number of suspected new cases exceeds 8,000. So far no one knows when the outbreak may end while the virus infects more and more people across international borders. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has this story.