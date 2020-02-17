Coronavirus Outbreak

Countries Step Up Border Measures to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

February 17, 2020 05:08 AM
Embed

Countries around the world are introducing precautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus from infecting their citizens. Chinese officials on Sunday confirmed a total of 68,500 confirmed cases and 1,665 deaths from the virus. The number of suspected new cases exceeds 8,000. So far no one knows when the outbreak may end while the virus infects more and more people across international borders. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has this story.

Default Author Profile
By
Zlatica Hoke
Latest Episodes
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 05:42
Ugandans Tackle American Football
Ugandans Tackle American Football
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 05:33
Guide Dogs: Partners with the Blind
Guide Dogs: Partners with the Blind
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 05:27
Innovative Program Empowers Female Students in Technology
Innovative Program Empowers Female Students in Technology
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 05:17
Hospital Comes Up With a Way to Cut Costs Of Lifesaving Cancer Drugs
Hospital Comes Up With a Way to Cut Costs Of Lifesaving Cancer Drugs
Sun, 02/16/2020 - 20:12
Is The West Dying Or Thriving? US And Europe Clash At Munich Conference
Is The West Dying Or Thriving? US And Europe Clash Over Transatlantic Alliance