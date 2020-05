Eid Al Fitr, the most festive Muslim holiday, is marked with celebrations, friends and family reunions, and a lot of feasting. This year, the coronavirus is threatening to dampen that spirit. VOA’s Ayesha Tanzeem reports on how Muslims in various parts of the world are planning to celebrate Eid this year.

Camera: Malik Waqar Ahmed, Hamada Elsaram, Ifiok Ettang Produced by: Barry Unger