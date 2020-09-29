COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 1 Million
September 29, 2020 09:56 PM
The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to more than one million people worldwide. And because of a recent surge of infections in many countries including in Europe and the United States, more coronavirus deaths are expected in the coming months. But there are also signs that death rates are dropping and people who contract the virus now are faring better than those infected early on. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo has more.
Produced by: Bakhtiyar Zamanov