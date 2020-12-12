COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Defined 2020

December 12, 2020
2020 has been defined by the COVID-19 pandemic. A disease that was unknown a year ago has killed more than 1.5 million people and devastated economies worldwide. In October 2019, public health experts ranked the United States at the top of a pandemic preparedness index. Now, the United States leads the world in coronavirus cases and deaths. VOA's Steve Baragona looks back at a year of failures that brought the country to this point.

VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By
Steve Baragona
