COVID-19 Diaries: Can Tanzania Really Be Coronavirus-Free?

Kenya-based reporter Ruud Elmendorp has been trapped in Tanzania for 4 months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The country on April 29 reported 509 confirmed cases of COVID-19. No figures have been published since then.

In June, Tanzania’s president Magufuli announced the country was COVID-19 free, unlike countries surrounding Tanzania where the numbers are rising alarmingly. Ruud decided to do his own survey, and this is what he found.

Camera: Ruud Elmendorp