COVID-19 Diaries: Separated Families Wonder, 'How Long Is This Going to Last?'
March 27, 2020 07:40 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
In Europe, many families are finding themselves split up, with parents who send their children to study abroad finding it complicated to be reunited as flights are canceled across the continent. Our Rome correspondent Sabina Castelfranco happened to find herself in England with her two sons as Italy locked down but managed, against all odds, to get home with her boys. She tells us more about her ordeal from Rome.