Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Diaries: Separated Families Wonder, 'How Long Is This Going to Last?'

March 27, 2020 07:40 AM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

In Europe, many families are finding themselves split up, with parents who send their children to study abroad finding it complicated to be reunited as flights are canceled across the continent. Our Rome correspondent Sabina Castelfranco happened to find herself in England with her two sons as Italy locked down but managed, against all odds, to get home with her boys. She tells us more about her ordeal from Rome.

Sabina Castelfranco
By
Sabina Castelfranco
Latest Episodes
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 02:58
Global Army of Volunteers Mobilizes to Battle Coronavirus
Global Army of Volunteers Mobilizes to Battle Coronavirus
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 00:23
G-20 Conducts Virtual Meeting as US Records Highest COVID-19 Cases
G-20 Conducts Virtual Meeting as US Records Highest COVID-19 Cases
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 21:32
Robots Do COVID-19 Jobs Too Dangerous for Humans
Robots Rise to Battle Against Coronavirus
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 18:09
Marylanders Dance Coronavirus Blues Away
Marylanders Dance to Lift Spirits
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 15:58
US Religious Leaders Find Creative Ways to Stay Connected with Congregation
How COVID-19 Has Impacted American Religious Communities