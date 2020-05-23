COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Drives Health Care Tech Innovation in Ghana

May 23, 2020 08:06 AM
In Ghana, the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred health technology innovations - from apps to track symptoms in workplaces, to online diagnosis and drone delivery of test samples. As confirmed infections continue to rise in Ghana, reaching over 6,000 cases and over 30 deaths, health tech experts want to ensure people have access to needed medicines and doctors. Stacey Knott reports from Accra.

Stacey Knott
By
Stacey Knott
