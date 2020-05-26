COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Impacting the Mental Wellbeing of Many People in South Africa

May 26, 2020 10:35 AM
The coronavirus has hit South Africa harder than any other country on the continent. So far it has infected more than 22-thousand people and killed more than 400. But the disease is also impacting the mental wellbeing of many people coping with social isolation and the economic impact of the virus. Franco Puglisi reports for VOA News in Johannesburg, South Africa

Franco Puglisi
