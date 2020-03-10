COVID-19 Slowing in China, But Soaring in Italy as Countries Enact Measures to Limit Virus Spread
March 10, 2020 02:56 AM
The death toll from coronavirus in Italy is mounting as nearly a quarter of the country’s population starts the week under travel and other restrictions. In the United States, the number of cases is surging - spreading to 34 states – with 22 people having died from the illness. In China, a different picture, with workers slowly returning to their offices as the number of new coronavirus cases declines. VOA's Mariama Diallo reports.