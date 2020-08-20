COVID-19 Spreads Inside Ethiopian Detention Centers
Ethiopia arrested thousands of protesters, opposition members, and journalists during July's sectarian unrest. Health workers and local officials say some of those detained have contracted COVID-19 and are concerned the virus is spreading in overcrowded prisons and makeshift detention centers. Simon Marks reports from Ziway, Ethiopia.
