COVID-19 Stokes Demand for Temperature Check Technologies

Even though businesses are reopening around the world, the pandemic is still a reality. Many commercial spaces and offices are taking people’s temperatures before allowing them inside. In some industries, handheld thermometers may not be efficient enough. Thermal imaging systems allow temperatures to be taken without anyone needing to be physically close to the person being evaluated. The demand for these types of devices is skyrocketing globally. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.

Videographers: Michael Eckels, Elizabeth Lee

Video editor: Elizabeth Lee