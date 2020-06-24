COVID-19 Testing Debate Heats Up as US Virus Numbers Rise
June 24, 2020 01:34 AM
Top U.S. health officials told lawmakers Tuesday the nation’s coronavirus response is improving – even as 26 U.S. states are now reporting a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Those numbers have increasingly become the focus of a political debate after President Donald Trump said at a rally Saturday, he had asked for slower coronavirus testing. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.