COVID-19 Variants: US to Speed Vaccination Process
February 05, 2021 05:05 PM
Issues in the News moderator Dan Raviv discusses the top news stories of the week, including
US health officials say they are concerned about variants of COVID-19 and are working to speed up the vaccination process, with panelists Josh Glancy, Washington Bureau Chief for the Sunday Times, Abderrahim Foukara, Al Jazeera's Regional Director for the Americas.