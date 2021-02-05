COVID-19 Variants: US to Speed Vaccination Process

February 05, 2021 05:05 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 5:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Issues in the News moderator Dan Raviv discusses the top news stories of the week, including 
US health officials say they are concerned about variants of COVID-19 and are working to speed up the vaccination process, with panelists Josh Glancy, Washington Bureau Chief for the Sunday Times, Abderrahim Foukara, Al Jazeera's Regional Director for the Americas.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 05:05 PM
US Senate Impeachment - Biden's Agenda
Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson, left, and House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving pass through Statuary Hall at the Capitol
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 05:05 PM
New Era Begins with Biden Administration
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in…
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 05:05 PM
Trump Impeached for a Second Time
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 05:05 PM
Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. -…
Fri, 01/01/2021 - 05:05 PM
U.S. Senate Holds Off Vote on More Money for Americans
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, walks to his office from the Senate Floor at the US Capitol…