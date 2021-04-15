COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID Could Bring Hope for Spain’s 'Forgotten Territories'

April 15, 2021 08:59 AM
In Spain, only ten percent of the population lives in rural areas, placing the Spanish countryside among the emptiest regions of Europe. The COVID pandemic and the ability for many urban dwellers to work remotely appears to be reversing that.  For VOA, Alfonso Beato has this report narrated by Jonathan Spier.

Camera: Alfonso Beato   
 

By
Alfonso Beato
