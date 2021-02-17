COVID Era Sees Revival of Israel’s Kibbutz Communes

Long shelved as a relic of Israel’s socialist beginnings, the collective farm settlements known as kibbutzim are making a comeback in the age of COVID. The isolation and outdoors lifestyle of the kibbutz is what draws many young Israelis, weary after repeated lockdowns. For VOA, Linda Gradstein has the story from Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip.

Camera: Ricki Rosen.